Researchers say 4 cups of coffee per day could be good for the heart

Researchers in Germany say they've found that the equivalent of four espresso shots a day could be good for your heart. (Shutterstock)

You know the saying an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about four cups of coffee?

Researchers in Germany say they've found that the equivalent of four espresso shots a day could be good for your heart.

According to the research, that amount of caffeine sets into motion a process that helps protect heart cells from damage.

They also found that coffee helps the heart to recover after a heart attack.

