Catherine Fallis's book, Ten Grapes to Know is the ultimate wine guide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the fifth woman in the world to earn the title of Master Sommelier, Catherine Fallis knows a thing or two about wine.She strives to share her expert wine knowledge, reviews, and recommendations with the world through her popular website, Planet Grape, and her informational book,This engaging read follows Catherine's mission of "bringing wine down to earth," by making learning fun, approachable, and accessible. Her book is bursting with colorful illustrations, expert tasting advice, specific recommendations for purchasing wine, and more.In this segment, Catherine shares her inspiration for writing the ultimate guide for all things wine!