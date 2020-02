Modern Mom: Sweet Valentine treats with no added sugar

Chocolate pudding with avocado for nutrition and extra creaminess.

Caramel Popcorn with maple syrup for no added sugar sweetness.

Chocolate truffles with nut butter and dates for fiber, protein and natural sweetness.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This Valentine's Day, give your sweetie the gift of heart health. Doctors say reducing added sugar and sodium is key.In this month's Modern Mom, Bay Area mom and author of the new bestselling cookbook " Half the Sugar, All the Love ," Jennifer Tyler Lee , shares 3 easy delicious treats with surprising secret ingredients.https://www.instagram.com/p/B8eWeiUhIlW/"