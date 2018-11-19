Hey everyone text your parents and ask them how long you should put a 25lb turkey in the microwave for and post their replies below this tweet pic.twitter.com/A1egY8ov6G— Christian (@CoplenChristian) November 15, 2018
It's unclear how the viral trend started, but countless adult children have been fooling their parents -- or not -- with the bizarre text.
Even world champion gymnast Simone Biles tried out the joke.
we asked momma biles how long to microwave a 25lb turkey ...— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 19, 2018
SHE STRAIGHT UP SAID 5 minutes
It's not just moms who the prank is being pulled on. Others have posted about fooling their dads and grandparents, too. Here are some of the best reactions.
I texted my grandma the whole turkey text thing and she called me IMMEDIATELY and said “oh honey you can’t cook a turkey in the microwave. Bring it over and I’ll cook it for you” and like that’s why we don’t deserve grandparents ok— katy harp😈 (@katyharp4) November 15, 2018
Text your mom and ask how long it takes to microwave a turkey they said pic.twitter.com/BFs4amT3MJ— Jack (@Gene_Parmesan2) November 16, 2018
Asked my dad how to cook a turkey in the microwave...didn’t have the heart to tell him it was all a joke bc he was genuinely trying to find a solution to my problem😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqsdJ6ulh2— Hannah Koerper (@hannah_koerper) November 19, 2018
I asked my mom how to cook a 25 pound turkey in the microwave. Either she knows a secret all these other parents don't or she's just messing with me... 🤔😂 #turkeyday #Microwaveturkey #justaskmom pic.twitter.com/cJovKZkipV— Kara Wood (@karatalks) November 17, 2018
“how do you cook a 25 pound turkey in the microwave” if this ain’t my mom pic.twitter.com/5f4iVe2fH6— ella (@lilbabyellaaa) November 15, 2018
