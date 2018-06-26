SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Not even fast food work is immune from automation.
Starting Wednesday, machines will be cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger.
Culinary robotics company Creator will hold a soft-launch for ITS very first burger joint in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood.
Robots cook, slice, and assemble burgers in five minutes.
Each burger will cost $6.
Creator sent us video of the 20-computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators in the restaurant -- or factory as some have called it.
Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.
