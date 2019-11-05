Monday night Giants-Cowboys game delayed by black cat

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a couple minutes Monday night.

The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game for few minutes while workers at MetLife Stadium and couple of New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.

The cat did not depart right away. There was a point where the animal was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.

For a second, the cat jumped on the platform in and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the big crowd.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All evacuation warnings lifted, containment grows to 80 percent for Kincade Fire
Anxiety runs high for Kincade Fire evacuees who were among last to get PG&E service restored
VIDEO: BART employee pulls man to safety off tracks at Coliseum Station
Santa Clara County leaders aim to house 100 homeless youth in 100 days
November Special Elections: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
Stephen Curry banner lost on its way to be autographed
Apple's $2.5B pledge for affordable housing unprecedented
Show More
Gilroy woman faces murder charge after drowning toddler: Police
1 year after Camp Fire: Efforts to rebuild continue, some face uncertain future
Army veteran surprised after having all of his possessions stolen
Photos detail inmates' escape from Monterey County Jail
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees involved in alleged racist incident
More TOP STORIES News