Former Bay Area resident killed in Afghanistan plane crash

A former Bay Area resident was killed over the weekend in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. ABC7 News spoke to the man's friends who don't believe reports that the crash was an accident.As a teenager in Afghanistan in the 90's, Mohammad Sarwar, refused to work for the Taliban despite threats to his family. In 2004, he began working for the UN and USAID in Afghanistan and he was relatively safe with with US troops on the ground. But, when US and NATO forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2014, Sarwar's life was on the line once again.A reporter in Afghanistan shared cellphone video with ABC7 News of a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Saturday. Friends in the Bay Area say Mohammad Sarwar was on board. They say he was killed, when the helicopter crashed and caught fire, shortly after taking off from an Afghan military base."I was totally numb. I didn't know what to think, where to go," said Shahab Samar who heard about the crash from a friend in Afghanistan who took photos of the wreckage. Shahab was friends with Sarwar for decades. And for two years, they were neighbors in Union City, when in 2015, Sarwar moved to the Bay Area to escape the Taliban. While living in Union City, Sarwar wrote a five page letter pleading for asylum in the U.S.He explained that the Taliban was sending him letters and had ordered his death because he refused to leave his job with the UN. As a result, he had to hide his family. Shahab says Sarwar's asylum case was referred to a court, but says the hearing was postponed until August 2018 and then postponed again to an unknown later date. So in 2017, Sarwar moved back to Afghanistan to be with his wife and four children, who were in danger.Shahab said moving back to Afghanistan was "a suicide mission for him," because of the previous threats from the Taliban and because Sarwar had lived in the U.S."I told him that he shouldn't go back because I knew that he was receiving a lot of threats from the insurgents and anti-government elements," said Ahmad Parwiz, another Bay Area friend. Sarwar, Shahab and Parwiz all worked together for the United Nations in Afghanistan in 2004. Parwiz says he does not believe reports that the helicopter Sarwar was working in, crashed because of a mechanical failure. "As for the Afghan government is concerned, sometimes they hide the facts," said Sarwar who added, "from the footage that I saw, I believe that it was a remote control bomb inside the helicopter or the helicopter was hit by an RPG or something from the ground."Sarwar's friends are frustrated. They feel Sarwar proved his loyalty to the U.S. throughout his life and only died because asylum was not granted to his family soon enough. Shahab is hoping for a change in U.S. immigration policy.