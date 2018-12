Former KGO talk radio host Ray Taliaferro found dead in Kentucky

Praying that the great Ray Taliaferro is found okay. He has been missing in the Paducah, Kentucky area since November 10. Ray has been battling dementia for a while so he may not be certain where he is. If you’re in that area and you have any information, please call 270-444-8548 pic.twitter.com/KT0Ox81Bc7 — Brian Copeland (@BrianCopie) November 25, 2018

Ray Taliaferro, an outspoken liberal who from 1977 through 2011 hosted an overnight talk radio program on KGO, has been found dead.His son tells ABC7 News his father's body was found behind Brooks Stadium in Paducah Ky., near his southern Illinois home.Taliaferro had been missing for three weeks. His son tells ABC7 there's been no luck getting in contact with his late father's wife.The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Taliaferro, 79, was reported missing Nov. 10 , according to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, based in Metropolis, Ill., across the Ohio River from Paducah.Further details surrounding Taliaferro's death are not clear at this time.His son gave ABC7 News the following statement confirming his death:Before he went missing, the onetime San Francisco radio host had last been seen in Paducah on Nov. 10. A flier put out by the Paducah Police Department stated that "Ray was last seen talking with the manager of the Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant in Paducah. He may be experiencing disorientation and signs of dementia."Taliaferro has a long professional resume, which includes leading the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP. He also is credited as being the first Black talk-show host in a major market radio station (New York City) and being named San Francisco's first Black member of the Arts Commission.Anyone with info about his death or disappearance is asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff's Department at 618-524-2912 or the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.