Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving in Brooklyn

Joe Torres has more on the freak accident.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. --
A man is hospitalized after he was impaled by a tree branch in a gruesome, freak accident on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, New York.

Authorities say the 38-year-old was driving near the Bay Ridge waterfront Saturday morning when the tree limb crashed through his minivan. The branch impaled him in the abdomen.

It took about an hour for rescue workers to get the man out of the car.

First responders rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

