Cast of Freeform's 'Grown-ish' discusses new season, tackling social justice

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Grown-ish," the hit spinoff of ABC's "Black-ish" returned for a new season on our sister network Freeform for the second half of its third season. The show follows a group of students at "Cal U" as they navigate the second half of junior year - and tackling current issues of social justice.
The cast sat down virtually with ABC7 News Race and Social Justice reporter Julian Glover to discuss the new season.
"We picked back up I think everyone's amidst kind of the adulting that happens when you realize you don't have much time left in college," said Yara Shahid, who plays Zoey, a role she originated on"Black-ish." "I think there's something for each of us that expedites the growing up process and, you know, for me, for Zoey I think part of it is actually figuring out what the world is like."
The new season takes on heavy and serious issues including the prison industrial complex.
"That's why I love being a part of the show, because we highlight the things that people are afraid to talk about. The topics that are typically get swept under the rug. it's an honor to play a role that can, you know, shed light on some very, very serious issues," said Trevor Jackson who plays Aaron.
Hayward native rap super star Saweetie also makes her acting debut on the upcoming season. "It's exciting. It's a dream come true. I'm not gonna lie. The first day of set I was so nervous," she said.
The actress said she feels grateful for the support.
"Oh my gosh, it just makes my heart melt. Because it's one thing to get no, like the notoriety across the world. But when it's from home, it's just a different vibe. So I'm really grateful for that support," she said.
Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8p.m. on Freeform.
