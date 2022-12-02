Will San Francisco dip into the 30s overnight? Here's how cold it will get across Bay Area

Bundle up! Now that our first major winter storm has passed temps will dip into the 30s and below freezing in some parts of the Bay Area overnight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The storm's moving out and the skies will clear overnight which will allow temperatures to plunge by morning.

A Freeze Warning is going up for the north bay valleys and mountains and also the eastern Santa Clara hills.

This could be the coldest night of the season so far and some cities may set or tie their records for the day.

This is the time to prepare for the chill and protect sensitive, bring in your pets and don't forget about the pipes.

Freeze and frost could cause damage to tender plants. Frost will form by morning and there may be some black ice on the roads so be careful.

