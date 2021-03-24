CHP says Fremont officer shot, killed armed suspect on Highway 84

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- California Highway Patrol is investigating after a Fremont police officer shot and killed someone in the area of Highway 84 and Ardenwood Blvd. Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Fremont officers pursued a car CHP says had been reported stolen and was associated with an armed robbery.

The chase ended on eastbound 84, west of Newark Boulevard.

"The suspect, who was in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident, sustained fatal injuries," CHP said.

Further details of what happened leading up to the shooting have not been released.

All lanes, eastbound and westbound are currently shut down as of 8 p.m. Police are telling people to avoid the area.

CHP estimates lanes will reopen around 10 p.m.

CHP says they will be working with Fremont Police Department and the Alameda District Attorney's Office in the investigation.


