Fremont police looking for thieves using jewelry ruse to steal from victims

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police are looking for thieves who are using a jewelry ruse to steal from victims.

There have so far been nine reports of this "roadside scam" happening across the city. The latest involves a couple in a car who stopped a woman while she was walking along McDuff Avenue near Maya Street.

The couple told her it was a cultural custom to give away their late mother's jewelry.

They put fake gold chains around the victim's neck while removing her real diamond necklace worth $1,500. The necklace was a gift from her husband who passed away last year.

Fremont police are investigating the incidents. They also want to remind the public it's okay to say no and call 911.
