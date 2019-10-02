FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police are looking for thieves who are using a jewelry ruse to steal from victims.
There have so far been nine reports of this "roadside scam" happening across the city. The latest involves a couple in a car who stopped a woman while she was walking along McDuff Avenue near Maya Street.
The couple told her it was a cultural custom to give away their late mother's jewelry.
They put fake gold chains around the victim's neck while removing her real diamond necklace worth $1,500. The necklace was a gift from her husband who passed away last year.
Fremont police are investigating the incidents. They also want to remind the public it's okay to say no and call 911.
Fremont police looking for thieves using jewelry ruse to steal from victims
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More