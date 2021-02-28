Family drives from Los Angeles to Bay Area for epic views of full moon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10376673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out this time lapse taken from San Francisco as the moon rises over the Bay Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A full moon is captivating not just people across the Bay Area, but from all over the state.One family from Los Angeles saw Saturday night's moon as a perfect opportunity to visit the Bay Area.They arrived just in time to be welcomed by the brightly shining moon."I was like, 'Baby let's go for a night ride,' and we made it to San Francisco looking at the moon," Eugene Weathersby said."I love the moon, bright, shiny, peaceful," Braelyn Smith added.The full moon technically peaked around 3:17 a.m this morning, but they typically last around three nights.We had a great view of the moon from our Embarcadero camera.