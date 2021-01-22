Careers

Candy company now hiring full-time 'candyologists' to taste test products

By Ashley Siu
It's a dream job for people with a sweet tooth. Candy Funhouse is hiring professional taste testers, called "candyologists."

According to the job posting, candyologists are expected to review some of the company's 3,000 candy and chocolate items. They will select 100 products to be featured in the brand's first candy line.

Full-time and part-time candyologists are paid 60 Canadian dollars an hour. They must be at least 18 years old, enthusiastic about trying new products and able to give honest and objective opinions.

Candy Funhouse is a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ontario. However, some taste testers can work from home.

The deadline to apply is February 15. Learn more about the job posting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringfoodfun stuffcandyjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
Calif. officials discuss moving away from vaccine tier system
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Schumer: Article of impeachment to be delivered Monday
San Mateo Co. yoga studio ordered to close for indoor, mask-free classes
EDD delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands in CA
Show More
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
No vaccine for Alameda Co. officers, deputies as crime surges
COVID-19 live updates: SF to open first mass vaccine site today
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
More TOP STORIES News