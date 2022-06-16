Pets & Animals

'Gangsta the Goose' chases down unsuspecting neighbors in Utah to protect family of ducks

EMBED <>More Videos

Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks

UTAH -- A notorious goose is on the loose in Utah after taking on the role of bodyguard for a family of ducks.

He's known as 'Gangsta the Goose' around the town of Daybreak.

For more than a month, Gangsta has been on the loose, chasing down and honking at anyone who comes too close to a mother duck and her nest.

The goose has no relation to the ducks, it appears it just naturally chose to be their protector.

Homeowners near the nest have put up signs alerting people to the aggressive goose.

But unsuspecting neighbors keep running into the angry bird.

Gangsta's duties didn't end when the ducklings hatched.

He was recently spotted escorting the ducks to a lake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbirdsduckanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boston bar says 'Ayesha Curry Can't Cook' in NBA Finals drama
SFO tells passengers to prepare for longer waits amid travel surge
FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids
Season ticket holders share 'marriage' to Warriors
Yesenia Sanchez declares victory in race for Alameda Co. sheriff
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how COVID is detected in wastewater
EXCLUSIVE: Special ed students excluded from East Bay HS grad program
Show More
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 6 on ABC7 Thursday
Here's why banks release funds before a check clears
CA to pay $51M to settle 2018 deadly Yountville shooting lawsuits
Court hearing held in fatal attack on elderly SF Asian man
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
More TOP STORIES News