WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new climate change actions

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Wednesday to "announce new efforts in the state's fight against climate change," his office says.
Last month Newsom announced California will be phasing out all gasoline-powered cars by 2035 in a major effort to reduce the state's emissions. The governor signed an executive order that requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 deadline.
The executive order will not make it illegal for Californians to own gas-powered vehicles or to resell them as used cars.
"I don't know of any other state in this country that's been more forceful and forthright in establishing and anchoring a consciousness around climate change," said Gov. Newsom. "We just want to fundamentally reconcile the fact we're no longer living in 19th century, and we don't need to drill things or extract things in order to advance our economic goals and advance our mobility needs."
The California Air Resources Board will also be working on regulations that will mandate medium and heavy-duty vehicles also have zero emissions (wherever possible) by 2045.
