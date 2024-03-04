Eva LaRue joins 'General Hospital' as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez

NEW YORK -- Fans of "General Hospital" are extending a warm welcome to Eva LaRue.

Last seen in primetime, she's now back in the daytime.

LaRue arrives in Port Charles more than 30 years after she first appeared on ABC in "All My Children" for a run that lasted more than a quarter of a century.

This time she plays Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, a mom who hasn't quite figured out that her daughter is dating another young woman.

"She is really struggling with her daughter's sexuality, but also, I think what she's struggling with is that she really thought it was just the two of them against the world and that she knew everything about her daughter," LaRue said. "And I think she's very shocked to find she's kept this huge secret from her, and that she's the last to know."

In real life, the star took time away from TV to raise her daughter who is now off to college.

You can watch Eva LaRue on "General Hospital" on ABC. Check your local listings for air times.