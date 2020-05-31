Society

J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Music artist J. Cole was among the attendees of a George Floyd protest in Fayetteville, his hometown, on Saturday.

He was spotted in a crowd of protesters downtown, before the group headed down Hay Street.

The protest in Fayetteville started around 3 p.m. at a Walmart.

Rakeem Jones organized the protest. Back in 2016, Jones was in the headlines after he was punched in the face
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevilleprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd protest happening now in San Francisco
Stay home warning issued after Oakland George Floyd protest turned violent
Federal officer killed in Oakland identified, per ABC7 source
38 people arrested, several officers injured in SJ Geroge Floyd protests
Thousands of protesters march through LA over George Floyd death
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
LIVE: Chopper 6 over massive fire in Center City
Show More
Get help with mental health issues
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; dozens arrested amid violence
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
Coronavirus updates: Alameda Co. reports nearly 100 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News