Ghost Ship fire case going to trial after judge rejects plea deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The case against two defendants in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland is going to trial after a judge rejected a plea deal Friday.
Defendants Max Harris and Derick Almena struck a plea deal last month with prosecutors to avoid the trial.
Thirty-six people were killed in the massive inferno after being trapped inside.
Families spoke of the pandemonium during and after the December 2, 2016 Oakland blaze as they desperately searched for loved ones. They also shared the victims' dreams.
Through the plea deal, Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges last month to avoid a lengthy trial
Many of the victims' families were critical of what they call a lenient sentence. Almena was set to face nine years in jail, Harris six years. "This sentence is unfair, it's unbalanced. It's negligent," said Terry Ewing, close friend of victim Ara Jo.
