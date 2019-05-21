ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship Trial: heartbreaking last texts from fire victims

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- They were the last words of her partner Nick Walrath and recalling them brought Alexis Abrams-Bourke to tears as she testified in the Ghost Ship trial.

RELATED: Video shows firefighters responding to deadly Ghost Ship fire

On December 2, 2016, Walrath attended a music event at the Fruitvale warehouse. At 11:04, he texted her that he would head home soon. At 11:25, there were two more texts:

"I love you."

"Fire."

Walrath was among 36 people who died that night.

RELATED: Witness describes what it was like inside Ghost Ship warehouse

Alexa Burrell also testified about a text she received from her friend Nicole Siegrist -- at 11:23, it said simply "There's a fire here."



Burrell arrived at the Ghost Ship five minutes later to find it engulfed in flames.

Siegrist -- who went by Denalda -- also died that night.

RELATED: Ghost Ship trial witness: Warehouse was like a 'psychedelic pirate ship'

Then, Ghost Ship survivor and former resident Adam Kennon told the jury that various officials had been inside the warehouse in the months before the fire - -including Child Protective Services and Oakland Police officers. Kennon also said at least two off-duty firefighters attended a party there.

"For us, that means if those people wouldn't have known," said defense attorney Curtis Briggs, "then 28-year-old Max Harris, an art student, nearly homeless, working on his art, wouldn't have known there was any danger."



"It was nice to be there a little bit and give Max some support," said Ward Bein, an uncle of Harris' who flew out from Boston to attend the trial for the first time after visiting with his nephew in jail over the weekend.

RELATED: First Ghost Ship trial witness lost daughter in fire

"He's an inspiring young man. He's got a lot of spiritual strength and just very positive energy."

Harris and Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena both face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

See more stories related to the Ghost Ship Fire case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtrialghost ship firefireoaklanddeadly firefire death
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Witness: Ghost Ship was 'psychedelic pirate ship'
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Ghost Ship Trial: Video shows Almena saying fire inside would be 'horrible'
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena on the stand for last day of testimony
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena gets combative on witness stand
Ghost Ship Trial: Main defendant accuses prosecution witnesses of lying
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News