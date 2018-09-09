Chaos erupts at Gilroy High School when a suspect driving a stolen vehicle out of #Fresno gets on the campus. A youth football game was going on at the time. Police & parents chase after the erratic driver, throwing large tires at the car to stop him. Story at 11 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/duONbjJa8a — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) September 10, 2018

Chaos erupted on a school field at Gilroy High School when an erratic driver in a stolen vehicle drove on campus. Police chased after the suspect while a kids' football game was happening at the school stadium.Gilroy Police say the suspect was driving a stolen white SUV out of Fresno and somehow ended up on the school campus.The suspect called police on a cell phone he stole from a disabled person, according to investigators."He's saying he's got a fight," said an officer heard through police scanner audio.Parents and kids were on the campus for a youth football game. Witnesses say the suspect was driving erratically."When he drove out of here, he was all over the place. He spun there a few times," said Maria Zendejas. She was volunteering at the snack shack right before the chase unfolded.Some parents took matters into their own hands."They just started throwing tires at the guy and at his car to stop him," said Zendejas. "They actually jumped in the car with him."Parents started closing fences, preventing the driver access to the main football field filled with kids and their families. "The stands were pretty full. My main thing was the kids. I think they saved our kids' lives," added Zendejas.Police say the suspect was shot at as he was charging towards an officer. People were then told to shelter in place.Investigators say the suspect was restrained without injury. The officer who fired the gunshot has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.