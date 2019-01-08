WILDFIRE

Governor Newsom announcing new executive actions on wildfire preparedness

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

COLFAX, Calif. --
California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to unveil new plans for dealing with wildfires and other emergencies.

Newsom will announce his executive actions Tuesday at a state emergency operations center in a Sierra Nevada foothills community at high risk for fire.

RELATED: Trump revives criticism over fires ahead of California visit

It's one of Newsom's first actions after becoming governor Monday.

California suffered a deadly and devastating 2018 wildfire season. A November wildfire destroyed the town of Paradise, Calif., and killed 86 people.

RELATED: President Trump, Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom tour wildfire damage in Northern California

Newsom's office says he'll take executive actions that "prioritize and accelerate" the state's response to fires.

The new governor will also have to confront the thorny issue of how much responsibility utilities should hold when their equipment starts wildfires. Utilities want lawmakers to change the state's liability standards, some of the strictest in the nation.

Take a look at more stories and videos on Wildfires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firebrush firewildfirecal firefirefightersdeadly firefire deathPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldpoliticsair qualitypollutionclimate changejerry browngavin newsomfatal fireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Governor Newsom to outline wildfire response plan
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
Report: PG&E exploring selling gas assets to cover possible wildfire payouts
Homeowner's insurance policies canceled in fire zone for 2nd straight year
More wildfire
Top Stories
Teen dies after police find him shot in Belmont school parking lot
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Warning issued after tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Man killed in Yosemite National Park fall on Christmas Day identified
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
Show More
Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know
WATCH TONIGHT: Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
VIDEO: High winds, intense rain wreak havoc in Bay Area
Napa student in custody, accused of planning Columbine-like attack
Governor Newsom to outline wildfire response plan
More News