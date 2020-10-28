FBI investigating possible hate crime after swastika, 'Trump' spray painted on Lafayette home, overpass

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6353423" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The two Martinez residents charged for three misdemeanor charges after they were caught on video defacing a Black lives Matter mural plead not guilty in court. Nicole Anderson and David Nelson's attorney calls the charges outrageous and politicized.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Lafayette, as a swastika and the word 'Trump' was spray painted on someone's garage. That was one of two similar incidents in the East Bay, and now the FBI is involved."I was horrified, I was scared the fact that those people are walking around that white supremacists are walking around here!"That woman didn't want to show her face out fear that vandals would come after her. She lives near Katie and Robbie Peacock, whose home was hit.The Peacock's have a Joe Biden flag flying outside their house along with an anti-President Trump sign. In fact, while we were speaking with them, community members showed up with flowers and a new Biden-Harris sign. Many didn't want to speak with us out of fears of retaliation."I just don't think it's kids, I think it was Trump supporters walking around," said the neighbor.The Peacock's sent us a statement that read,Several miles down the road a similar vandalism Tuesday that said 'swastika equals Trump equals ACB equals swastika.' That has since been painted over and a sign put up that says 'Love Trumps Hate'.The Peacock family has also painted over the graffiti. The Lafayette mayor and police issuing a joint statement saying, "There is no place for hate in Lafayette" but not saying who they think did this. No suspect description has been released and police have reached out to the FBI for their help."Here is the full joint statement from the mayor and the police department: