Maui woman missing for more than 2 weeks in forest released from hospital

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KGO) -- The woman who was rescued after spending more than two weeks lost in a Maui forest is out of the hospital.35-year-old Amanda Eller was discovered Friday after going missing for 17 days.She was discharged from a Maui hospital Saturday night.Eller spoke about the terrifying experience, one that she thought she would not survive."There were times of total fear and loss and wanting to give up. And it did come down to life and death and I had to choose...and I chose life. I wasn't going to take the easy way out," she said.The helicopter that found Eller was paid for with some of the $75,000 raised in an online fundraising campaign to pay for the search for her.