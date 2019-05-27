Maui woman missing for more than 2 weeks in forest released from hospital

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KGO) -- The woman who was rescued after spending more than two weeks lost in a Maui forest is out of the hospital.

35-year-old Amanda Eller was discovered Friday after going missing for 17 days.

She was discharged from a Maui hospital Saturday night.

RELATED: Maui woman Amanda Eller missing for more than 2 weeks found alive, police say

Eller spoke about the terrifying experience, one that she thought she would not survive.

"There were times of total fear and loss and wanting to give up. And it did come down to life and death and I had to choose...and I chose life. I wasn't going to take the easy way out," she said.

The helicopter that found Eller was paid for with some of the $75,000 raised in an online fundraising campaign to pay for the search for her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisafetysearchsearch and rescuemissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News