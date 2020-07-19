Crews contain 3-alarm fire at former building of Hayward's Holiday Bowl

#HaywardFireDepartment has safely extinguished a three-alarm fire that broke out at the Holiday Bowl property on Friday evening. The structure & debris will continue to smoke as it cools & is being monitored by firefighters. There is no need to call 911 to report the conditions. pic.twitter.com/EdSz8O13BN — Hayward Fire News (@HaywardFireNews) July 18, 2020

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward firefighters have safely extinguished a 3-alarm fire that broke out on Friday evening in a building that was once home to the city's iconic Holiday Bowl.The building, located at 29827 Mission Blvd., has been vacant since Holiday Bowl closed in 2005. It had been one of southern Alameda County's most popular bowling destinations since the 1960s.Officials say the structure and debris continue to smoke as it cools and firefighters are monitoring hot spots.The cause of the fire is unknown.