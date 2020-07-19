Crews contain 3-alarm fire at former building of Hayward's Holiday Bowl

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward firefighters have safely extinguished a 3-alarm fire that broke out on Friday evening in a building that was once home to the city's iconic Holiday Bowl.

The building, located at 29827 Mission Blvd., has been vacant since Holiday Bowl closed in 2005. It had been one of southern Alameda County's most popular bowling destinations since the 1960s.

Officials say the structure and debris continue to smoke as it cools and firefighters are monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.



Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haywardfire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child, man critically injured in Daly City house fire, authorities say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
'The conscience of Congress': Bay Area lawmakers mourn Congressman John Lewis
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again
NFL tells teams training camps will open on time
Warriors organize auction to help save fan's Oakland blue and gold home
Show More
WATCH TOMORROW: Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Taco Bell removing menu items due to pandemic impact
East Bay movie theater changes business model to survive during COVID-19
'Dangerous' sex offender moves out of Orange Co. after warnings
More TOP STORIES News