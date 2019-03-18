Hazmat crews at San Jose post office after strong odor sickens 3 people

Firefighters investigate hazmat situation in San Jose, California on Monday, March 18, 2019.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hazmat crews are responding to a post office at 1st and St James in San Jose after people inside complained of a strong odor.

San Jose firefighters responded after three people inside the post office complained of nausea this morning. The firehouse is right across the street. Everyone inside was quickly evacuated.

There doesn't appear to be any life-threatening conditions and we don't believe anyone has to be taken to the hospital. Streets are still closed in the area as firefighters try to figure out what's behind this strong odor.

