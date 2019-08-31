Hazmat situation prompts evacuations at hotel in San Jose, 1 dead

Firefighters respond to a hazmat situation in San Jose on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and six people were transported to a hospital after a hazmat situation at a hotel in San Jose, which prompted an evacuation, firefighters said.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at the Fairmont Hotel near Market and W. San Fernando streets, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Fire officials said there was a death on the 19th floor and chemicals were involved.

There are street closures near the hotel. Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josehealthevacuationhazmat
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Pleasanton mother says 5-year-old son squeezed through fence, walked off schools campus
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
Super Bowl Champion James Jones has field dedicated in his name
10 people arrested tied to commercial burglaries across Bay Area
Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Show More
Marriott slow to respond to report of room theft
WATCH IN 60: End of Mavericks, Valerie Harper dies, conviction overturned in Kate Steinle killing, changing gig economy
Petaluma police search for 2 men accused of stealing elderly woman's wallet
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News