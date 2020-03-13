Health & Fitness

Amid virus outbreak, San Francisco entrepreneur describes xenophobic experience at nail salon

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco entrepreneur and founder of the app Flowly, Celine Tien authored an eye-opening opinion piece for the New York Times titled "I'm Chinese. That Doesn't Mean I Have Coronavirus," documenting a xenophobic experience she had at a nail salon in Los Angeles.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak the Asian community has seen an uptick in racism and xenophobia due to the virus originating in Wuhan, China.

In an interview with ABC7's Dion Lim, she describes the experience she had at the Los Angeles nail salon.

Watch the full interview above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Events with 250 or more people banned in Sonoma County, health officials say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Coronavirus: SF converts public libraries, recreation facilities to emergency childcare centers
Show More
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help
How the coronavirus shut down the sports world in just 43 hours
Coronavirus: SFO braces for travelers leaving US ahead of European travel ban
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News