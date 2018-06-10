Bay Area LIFE: Advanced care at UCSF-Washington Cancer Center

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Establishing a new affiliation with UCSF Health, Washington Hospital offers access to the latest cancer research, technology, and treatment to oncology patients. The Cancer Care Center provides both inpatient and outpatient care in a comforting and convenient environment. Together UCSF and Washington Hospital seek to redefine what is possible in cancer care while positively impacting the lives of patients served.
Address:
Washington West
2500 Mowry Ave., Suite 227
Fremont, CA 94538
