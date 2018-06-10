BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Advanced care at UCSF-Washington Cancer Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Establishing a new affiliation with UCSF Health, Washington Hospital offers access to the latest cancer research, technology, and treatment to oncology patients. (KGO)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Establishing a new affiliation with UCSF Health, Washington Hospital offers access to the latest cancer research, technology, and treatment to oncology patients. The Cancer Care Center provides both inpatient and outpatient care in a comforting and convenient environment. Together UCSF and Washington Hospital seek to redefine what is possible in cancer care while positively impacting the lives of patients served.

Address:

Washington West
2500 Mowry Ave., Suite 227

Fremont, CA 94538
Click here for more information on Washington Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbay area lifebay areadoctorshealth caremedicalsurgeryspinal surgerycancercancer careUCSFmedical specialistsFremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
BAY AREA LIFE: Update your kitchen with the latest design trends
BAY AREA LIFE: Empire carpet
BAY AREA LIFE: Add curb appeal to your home
Bay Area LIFE: Up close with the lead of Les Miserables
BAY AREA LIFE: The latest in hip and knee joint replacement
More bay area life
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News