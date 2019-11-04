salmonella

Ground beef is likely cause of Salmonella outbreak that killed 1, hospitalized 8, CDC says

One person from California is dead and eight others are in the hospital after ground beef likely caused a Salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lab testing identified the outbreak strain in repackaged leftover ground beef collected from an ill person's home in California, according to the CDC.

At least 10 known people from six states have been infected. Illnesses in this outbreak are more severe than expected for Salmonella, according to the CDC.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef or that retailers stop selling ground beef.

This outbreak investigation is ongoing and the CDC will update the public if there is additional information.
