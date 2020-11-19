Coronavirus

CDC to update Thanksgiving guidance, will recommend that Americans do not travel

CDC will be posting new guidance on Thursday adjusting its guidance and recommending Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving next week.

CDC guidance already said celebrating with your household or virtually but this goes a step further to actively recommend against travel.

Dr. Fauci warns Thanksgiving gatherings pose high risk for COVID-19

"Right now especially as we're seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time," CDC COVID-19 incident manager Dr. Henry Walke says.

Earlier this month, the CDC predicted the U.S. would hit at least 250,000 deaths by Thanksgiving weekend.

The country hit that grim marker on Wednesday. Now the latest weekly forecast is out: Between 276,000 and 298,000 deaths by Dec. 12.
