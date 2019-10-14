Health & Fitness

Mobile screening RV coming to San Francisco offering free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tamara Mellon is a well-known shoe designer and her company likes to empower women and focus on women's issues.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tamara has launched a campaign called "Know Your Mellons" where women in San Francisco can receive free mammograms regardless of insurance status.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbreast cancerwomens healthmammogram
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPUC sanctions PG&E over power outages
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Video of detectives confronting Tiffany Li with evidence shown to jurors
Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by shutoffs
NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after fire
Police: DUI suspect kills woman, dog asleep in car in Santa Rosa
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Show More
Calif. first state to mandate later school start times
Thousands of scooters to hit San Francisco city streets
Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated with Alcatraz canoe journey
2,175 pound pumpkin wins Half Moon Bay weigh-off
Singed rabbit recovering after fleeing from Southern California wildfire
More TOP STORIES News