SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tamara Mellon is a well-known shoe designer and her company likes to empower women and focus on women's issues.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tamara has launched a campaign called "Know Your Mellons" where women in San Francisco can receive free mammograms regardless of insurance status.
Mobile screening RV coming to San Francisco offering free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
