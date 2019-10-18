Health & Fitness

A local designer makes lingerie for women in treatment for breast cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Everviolet is a new and unique line of lingerie and lounge wear specifically designed for women who are battling breast cancer. Local artist Keira Kotler created the line after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and found there was a need for special lingerie for women who were recovering from breast cancer. Keira spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her journey and upcoming events Everviolet is hosting;

Everviolet booth at Breast Cancer Prevention Partners' Peak Hike in Mill Valley, CA. October 20, 2019. Join our team of walkers via https://donate.bcpp.org/team/251638

Everviolet sponsorship of This Old Bag, a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Emergency Fund, October 25, 2019 at the Fairmont, San Francisco. https://bcef.org/thisoldbag/tob-event-info/

