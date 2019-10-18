SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Everviolet is a new and unique line of lingerie and lounge wear specifically designed for women who are battling breast cancer. Local artist Keira Kotler created the line after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and found there was a need for special lingerie for women who were recovering from breast cancer. Keira spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her journey and upcoming events Everviolet is hosting;
Everviolet booth at Breast Cancer Prevention Partners' Peak Hike in Mill Valley, CA. October 20, 2019. Join our team of walkers via https://donate.bcpp.org/team/251638
Everviolet sponsorship of This Old Bag, a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Emergency Fund, October 25, 2019 at the Fairmont, San Francisco. https://bcef.org/thisoldbag/tob-event-info/
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
A local designer makes lingerie for women in treatment for breast cancer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News