Experiment finds too much social media leads to anxiety in teens

Research shows too much social media can lead to anxiety in teenagers. Many teens say they feel like they're missing out when they're not using Instagram or Snapchat.Becky Worley from GMA conducted an experiment. She found 10 teen girls from Marin, who were willing to give up social media for two weeks. They recorded their experiences in a video diary and here are the results.The teens say they felt out of the loop after logging on for the first time in two weeks, but every participant says she felt happier after being part of the challenge. They say they want to be more present in real life.