HEALTH & FITNESS

Experiment finds too much social media leads to anxiety in teens

EMBED </>More Videos

Becky Worley from GMA conducted an experiment. She found 10 teen girls from Marin, who were willing to give up social media for two weeks.

Research shows too much social media can lead to anxiety in teenagers. Many teens say they feel like they're missing out when they're not using Instagram or Snapchat.

Becky Worley from GMA conducted an experiment. She found 10 teen girls from Marin, who were willing to give up social media for two weeks. They recorded their experiences in a video diary and here are the results.

The teens say they felt out of the loop after logging on for the first time in two weeks, but every participant says she felt happier after being part of the challenge. They say they want to be more present in real life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdepressionmental healthteenagerteenteenagerssocial mediau.s. & worldgood morning america
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Lagree Fit 415' brings trendy Pilates-based workouts to Mission Bay
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
FDA faces criticism as it approves new 'super opioid'
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man caught after 1 killed, 2 hurt in San Rafael detox center shooting
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Alameda County voting approaching 2016 general election numbers
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Teacher caught on video punching student receives support
Pair of deadly crashes investigated in San Francisco
San Jose woman arrested in Colorado Springs area after allegedly abducting her own kids
Show More
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
Fremont-based company releases first folding phone
Felony domestic violence suspect wanted in Alameda County
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
More News