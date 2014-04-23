Health & Fitness

FDA investigating reports of seizures after vaping

In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By CNN
The Food and Drug Administration says it's investigating reports of people suffering seizures after using e-cigarettes.

The FDA issued a public notice Wednesday saying it's identified 35 such cases of seizures after vaping between 2010 and early this year.

Most of the seizures involved young people.

The agency notes there is no clear pattern to the seizures.

The FDA urges anyone who had a seizure after vaping to report any issues through its safety reporting portal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthe cigarettesvaping
TOP STORIES
Bay Area parents charged in college admission scandal due in court
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
ABC7 Morning Digest: Wednesday
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Viewer offers new smile to Fremont beating victim
Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Show More
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Berkeley police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle
More TOP STORIES News