Health & Fitness

How to protect yourself from the flu

Every flu season is different, so here are tips to protect yourself from the virus that affects millions of people annually.

The CDC recommends everybody over six months of age should get a flu shot every season. While a flu shot will not make you invincible to the virus, according to the CDC, "An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of getting sick with seasonal flu and spreading it to others."

If you contract the flu but are otherwise healthy, AccuWeather suggests waiting it out. For high risk patients, such as young children, older adults, women who are pregnant and those who have a weakened immune system, it is recommended to take antivirus drugs within 48 hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfluaccuweatherweatherflu preventionflu season
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD says
CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation, Newsom announces
Coronavirus updates: 300K-400K Americans could die, Fauci says
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released
Flu vs. COVID-19: Here are the main differences
Glass Fire: Rancher saved 40 homes, alerted 400 people to evacuate
Show More
UC Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Prince Harry sports face mask of Oakland Black business
Petco removes shock collars from stores
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
More TOP STORIES News