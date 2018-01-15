Every flu season is different, so here are tips to protect yourself from the virus that affects millions of people annually.
The CDC recommends everybody over six months of age should get a flu shot every season. While a flu shot will not make you invincible to the virus, according to the CDC, "An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of getting sick with seasonal flu and spreading it to others."
If you contract the flu but are otherwise healthy, AccuWeather suggests waiting it out. For high risk patients, such as young children, older adults, women who are pregnant and those who have a weakened immune system, it is recommended to take antivirus drugs within 48 hours.
How to protect yourself from the flu
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More