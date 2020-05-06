SONOMA, Calif. -- Sarah Entrup is a Sonoma County meditation teacher and founder of "Free the She," a women's spirituality and embodiment community.
As an instructor, Entrup has committed herself to provide tools and practices that can help people live more embodied and joyful lives.
In this Learn from Home segment, Entrup shares a "grounding" technique that will help people be present and aligned with their environment and lives. Join her as she guides viewers through a visualization that can help everyone get more grounded.
To see more Learn From Home stories click here.
Learn the 'grounding' meditation technique from Bay Area meditation teacher
LEARN FROM HOME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News