Learn the 'grounding' meditation technique from Bay Area meditation teacher

By Chris Bollini
SONOMA, Calif. -- Sarah Entrup is a Sonoma County meditation teacher and founder of "Free the She," a women's spirituality and embodiment community.

As an instructor, Entrup has committed herself to provide tools and practices that can help people live more embodied and joyful lives.

In this Learn from Home segment, Entrup shares a "grounding" technique that will help people be present and aligned with their environment and lives. Join her as she guides viewers through a visualization that can help everyone get more grounded.

