WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom announces plan to fully reopen California on June 15

The governor is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. in San Francisco with details on the announcement. We'll be streaming the press conference; watch live in the video player above.
The announcement means California will move away from its color-coded tier system that regulates closures and openings county-by-county. The whole state will enter into this phase at the same time.
The details of what "fully open" means aren't quite clear yet. The state said "everyday activities" will be allowed to resume and businesses can reopen with "common-sense risk reduction measures." That seems to indicate mask mandates will stick around in some capacity even past June 15.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
The full reopening is contingent on two conditions, the state said:
- "If vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated"
- "If hospitalization rates are stable and low"
The state didn't immediately offer more concrete numbers that would determine whether those two requirements have been met.
The California Department of Public Health will also continue to monitor case rates, hospitalizations and vaccine efficacy, it says, and reserves the right to move the June 15 date if it deems necessary.
The governor's announcement comes as California surpasses 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. Four million of those were administered in the state's hardest hit ZIP Codes, the state says.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
About 42% of California's over-16 population has received one dose; 23% are fully vaccinated.
"With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," Newsom said in a statement. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here - wearing masks and getting vaccinated - but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter."
This is a developing story. We'll update as we listen to the governor's 11 a.m. press conference.