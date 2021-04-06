Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom announces plan to fully reopen California on June 15

By Alix Martichoux
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom announces details of plan to fully reopen CA

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to fully reopen California's economy on June 15 if current trends hold.

The governor is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. in San Francisco with details on the announcement. We'll be streaming the press conference; watch live in the video player above.

The announcement means California will move away from its color-coded tier system that regulates closures and openings county-by-county. The whole state will enter into this phase at the same time.

The details of what "fully open" means aren't quite clear yet. The state said "everyday activities" will be allowed to resume and businesses can reopen with "common-sense risk reduction measures." That seems to indicate mask mandates will stick around in some capacity even past June 15.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

The full reopening is contingent on two conditions, the state said:

  • "If vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated"


  • "If hospitalization rates are stable and low"

The state didn't immediately offer more concrete numbers that would determine whether those two requirements have been met.

The California Department of Public Health will also continue to monitor case rates, hospitalizations and vaccine efficacy, it says, and reserves the right to move the June 15 date if it deems necessary.

The governor's announcement comes as California surpasses 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. Four million of those were administered in the state's hardest hit ZIP Codes, the state says.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

About 42% of California's over-16 population has received one dose; 23% are fully vaccinated.

"With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," Newsom said in a statement. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here - wearing masks and getting vaccinated - but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter."

This is a developing story. We'll update as we listen to the governor's 11 a.m. press conference.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: Newsom announces plan to fully open CA
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
COVID-19 surges across multiple states as CA numbers drop
'Masks for Meals' finds creative approach to feed jobless in SJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
COVID-19 updates: Newsom announces plan to fully open CA
New 'double mutant' COVID variant identified in Bay Area
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Oakland Airport terminal reopens following evacuation
Videos of controversial Ukiah PD response prompt investigation
Show More
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
'Last unicorn' of Bay Area real estate going to auction
COVID-19 surges across multiple states as CA numbers drop
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
More TOP STORIES News