Marin County school employees next in line for COVID-19 vaccine

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- North Bay teachers and school employees are getting ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as next week. Marin County has prioritized these educators after health care workers. School nurses may get their shots next week, teachers will follow later in the month. Officials say the vaccinations will likely be given at the the Marin County Office of Education. Health officials are still waiting for more shipments of vaccine for health care workers.