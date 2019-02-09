HEALTH & FITNESS

Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested illegally injecting patients with Botox and fillers.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police continue their crackdown on medspas with the arrest of a man they say was illegally injecting patients with Botox and fillers.

Ricky Delatorre, 26, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at RD Aesthetica MedSpa in southwest Houston.

Officers with HPD's major offenders division say he's been performing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including injections, without a license or doctor supervision.

On the clinic's website, Delatorre is identified as a medical assistant and "facility's injector." Medical assistants are not regulated in Texas. Delatorre is the registered owner of the clinic, according to online state records.

"Mr. Delatorre, is there anything you want to say," asked ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Jessica Willey. "Hi beautiful," he responded.

EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested allegedly gave illegal Botox injections and fillers to patients.



Police started investigating Delatorre after they received complaints following a series of stories from ABC7's sister station, ABC13, of similar arrests last year. A medical doctor is associated with the clinic, as required by law, but when an undercover officer went in for a consultation Wednesday, police say the doctor did not see him in person or via telemedicine. When reached by phone, she said she was aware of the arrest but had no comment.

Delatorre now faces a felony charge of unlawfully practicing medicine without a license.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthplastic surgeryhealtharrestsurgeryHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
FDA wants meetings over teen vaping
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Caltrans makes temporary fixes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Giants fans brave rain for 2019 FanFest
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Rainy with a chance of mountain snow
Show More
CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
More News