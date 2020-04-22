Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section, recovering from COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6095275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Guidelines for pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic from Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald, MD.

NEW YORK CITY -- A New York City woman finally got to meet her newborn daughter weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section due to COVID-19.Isabella Michelle made her debut Tuesday to the world outside the NICU at Maimonides Medical Center and to her own mom.Her mother, Iris Nolasco, had not been able to see her or hold her since she was hospitalized for COVID-19.Nolasco became so sick from the virus that she could barely speak and was struggling to get enough air.Doctors made the decision to deliver her baby via C-section, but she wasn't even sure she would survive.Isabella was born 25 days ago and whisked away to the NICU.Her family was unsure if she would recover, but Nolasco finally started to turn a corner and shifted her focus to her newborn baby.Although she couldn't see her, Maimonides installed a camera so she could check on the baby as often as she wanted to.Nolasco said she dreamt of the moment they would once meet and is now excited to spend every second with her baby girl.