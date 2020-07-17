Salesforce CEO says masks are like seatbelts, if you don't wear one you should be fined

But he's taking it a step further.
"At some point the government has to step in and say, yes, you have to wear a mask and if you're not wearing a mask you're going to get fined," said Benioff. "Just like if you're not wearing a seatbelt, you get a fine. There's no difference."
VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
Benioff is putting his money where his mask is.
He and CNBC host Jim Cramer are joining forces to sponsor a competition to develop the next generation of surgical-grade consumer face masks.
It's being organized by the nonprofit X-Prize Foundation.
The winner gets a million dollars.