Coronavirus

Salesforce CEO says masks are like seatbelts, if you don't wear one you should be fined

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is joining other business leaders in telling Americans we should all be wearing masks.

But he's taking it a step further.

"At some point the government has to step in and say, yes, you have to wear a mask and if you're not wearing a mask you're going to get fined," said Benioff. "Just like if you're not wearing a seatbelt, you get a fine. There's no difference."

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



Benioff is putting his money where his mask is.

He and CNBC host Jim Cramer are joining forces to sponsor a competition to develop the next generation of surgical-grade consumer face masks.

It's being organized by the nonprofit X-Prize Foundation.

The winner gets a million dollars.
CORONAVIRUS
