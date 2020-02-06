SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mammograms are a useful tool in detecting breast cancer however, they can often be confusing. UCSF Dr. Laura Esserman has created The Wisdom Study to help alleviate some issues with mammograms. The Wisdom Study provides a personal screening for each individual and anyone can participate. Dr. Esserman and Heather Mann, a participant in the study, tell ABC7's Kristen Sze how it works and why it is so effective.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
There is a more precise and personalized way to screen for breast cancer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News