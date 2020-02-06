Health & Fitness

There is a more precise and personalized way to screen for breast cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mammograms are a useful tool in detecting breast cancer however, they can often be confusing. UCSF Dr. Laura Esserman has created The Wisdom Study to help alleviate some issues with mammograms. The Wisdom Study provides a personal screening for each individual and anyone can participate. Dr. Esserman and Heather Mann, a participant in the study, tell ABC7's Kristen Sze how it works and why it is so effective.

