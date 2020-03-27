Coronavirus

'Robot cars' enforce lockdown to curb coronavirus spread on streets of Tunisia: VIDEO

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Authorities in Tunisia have deployed "robot cars" to the streets in an effort to enforce the country's lockdown intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Government-released video shows the remote-controlled vehicle approaching people on the streets of Tunis and asking for identification. The robot can be heard in Arabic asking a woman where she is going, where she is coming from and whether or not she is aware of the lockdown rules.

Law enforcement officers are shown at a remote location speaking to the woman through the robot.

It follows up with an announcement saying, "Everyone is required to apply public quarantine procedures and not to leave their homes to limit the spread of the contagion in order to preserve the safety of human lives."

Those in areas covered by the lockdown order can leave the house to buy food and medicine as well as travel to work if they're employed in an essential business.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessafricarobotscoronavirustechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases nearly double in Bay Area over week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases nearly double in Bay Area over week
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
DMV closing all field offices due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles | WATCH
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
US now most coronavirus cases in world
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
Oakland Southwest gate agent tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Happy hour goes virtual amid COVID-19 crisis
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
More TOP STORIES News