San Francisco to provide temporary housing for COVID-19 patients, homeless exposed to virus, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the novel coronavirus outbreak Tuesday morning along with plans for temporary housing to quarantine city residents and the homeless who have been exposed to the virus.The housing would be for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and do not need to be hospitalized and individuals who do not have access to housing and have been exposed to the virus."Our top priority is public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Breed said. "Not everyone in our city has access to housing where they can go if they are infected or are exposed to the virus, and it's important that we take measures like this to care for our most vulnerable residents, including people who are homeless."RVs would be used as temporary isolation housing, city officials said in a statement.Officials said they are also in the process of finding hotels with vacant rooms that could be used for quarantine.The mayor said the decision was made based on guidance from public health officials.