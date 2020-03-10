Coronavirus

San Francisco to provide temporary housing for COVID-19 patients, homeless exposed to virus, mayor says

LONDON BREED PRESSER

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the novel coronavirus outbreak Tuesday morning along with plans for temporary housing to quarantine city residents and the homeless who have been exposed to the virus.

The housing would be for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and do not need to be hospitalized and individuals who do not have access to housing and have been exposed to the virus.

"Our top priority is public health and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Breed said. "Not everyone in our city has access to housing where they can go if they are infected or are exposed to the virus, and it's important that we take measures like this to care for our most vulnerable residents, including people who are homeless."

RVs would be used as temporary isolation housing, city officials said in a statement.

Officials said they are also in the process of finding hotels with vacant rooms that could be used for quarantine.

The mayor said the decision was made based on guidance from public health officials.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio confirms 36 coronavirus in NYC
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
New York governor orders containment zone in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Coronavirus: Santa Clara County schools, universities update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
Live coronavirus updates: SF confirms 1 new case of COVID-19
New York governor orders containment zone in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Bay Area school closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship in Bay Area
Grand Princess passenger says windowless ship quarantine was like solitary confinement
Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
WATCH IN 60: Grand Princess docked, Led Zeppelin lawsuit, Tesla's milestone
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers best south today
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
More TOP STORIES News