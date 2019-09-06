SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Anne Peled is a breast surgeon, mother of three, tri-athlete, and had no family history of breast cancer.
She was shocked when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Dr. Peled speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze to discuss the importance of getting checked and treatment options if you are diagnosed.
San Francisco surgeon becomes patient, then survivor of breast cancer
