HEALTH & FITNESS

Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers found the blue light from phones can damage eyesight.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A new study says the blue light from your cellphone or tablet could eventually lead to blindness.

Researchers from The University of Toledo found that the light can affect cells in your eyes, potentially leading to macular degeneration, a major cause of blindness.

Many devices from companies including Apple, Google, and Amazon have blue light filters that you can find under settings.

Doctors recommend you avoid looking at your device in the dark and wear sunglasses filtering UV and blue light.

Blue light can also affect your sleep.

For more stories, photos, and video on technology, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthvisioncellphonesmartphonesblindhealthtechnologyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
ORO Salon expands to long-vacant Duboce Triangle retail space
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
San Francisco's new 'poop patrol' will try to find waste before you do
Suspicious package rendered safe in Emeryville
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm shopping strip
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
Show More
Oakland police officer critically injured in crash identified
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
SF music venue Hemlock Tavern closing, will be replaced by condo complex
Berkeley focusing on safety around 60 traffic circles
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
More News