Health & Fitness

Drinking California tap water for long period of time could increase cancer risk, study says

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cancer and water, two words that no one wants to hear in one sentence.

"One person in a population of a million will develop cancer in their lifetime," said Environmental Working Group scientist, Tasha Stoiber.

After a yearlong research looking into California water data from 2010 to 2015, Dr. Stoiber, along with her colleagues, found that every day Californians are exposed to contaminants that can cause cancer, one drop at a time.

"Arsenic is related to lung cancer and skin cancer, disinfectant bio products are associated with bladder cancer and other types of cancer," said Stoiber.



We contacted East Bay Municipal Utility District and San Francisco's Water District to see what they are doing to prevent these contaminants from sneaking into your tap water.

"Our customers can trust that EBMUD water is completely safe. We disinfect, treat and filter every single drop of water that goes to our customers. EBMUD meets or surpasses all federal and state standards," said EBMUD spokesperson, Andrea Pook.

San Francisco's water district responded: "We test our water more than 100,000 times annually throughout the system to ensure we consistently meet or exceed state and federal standards..."

The Environmental Working Group study found those contaminants could contribute to tens of thousands of cancer cases in California over the course of 70 years.

"Estimated 15,000 cases from drinking water exposure," said Stoiber.

Now, would boiling water kill these contaminants? The answer is no, boiling water will only kill bacteria! Our best bet according to this study is to filter your water. But not everyone has access to filtered water.

"Systems that had the highest cancer risk served smaller communities and served less than 10,000 residents"

To check the contaminants in your water click here.

To read the complete research paper go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaenvironmentwatercalifornia waterstudyresearchcancercalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News