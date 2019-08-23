Study finds jump in teen vaping in South Bay, experts blame flavored products

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- There's more evidence that a growing number of high school students are trying vaping and e-cigarettes in the South Bay.
A newly-released survey found nearly one-third of Santa Clara County high school students have tried vaping. Our media partner, The Mercury News, also reports about 13 percent of students use e-cigarettes.
The latest numbers show a huge jump from four years ago.
In 2015, 19 percent of teens had tried vaping while six percent smoked e-cigarettes regularly.
Public health experts blame flavored products for the surge.
