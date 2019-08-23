Health & Fitness

Study finds jump in teen vaping in South Bay, experts blame flavored products

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- There's more evidence that a growing number of high school students are trying vaping and e-cigarettes in the South Bay.

A newly-released survey found nearly one-third of Santa Clara County high school students have tried vaping. Our media partner, The Mercury News, also reports about 13 percent of students use e-cigarettes.

The latest numbers show a huge jump from four years ago.

In 2015, 19 percent of teens had tried vaping while six percent smoked e-cigarettes regularly.

Public health experts blame flavored products for the surge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarasmokingvapingteenagerstudy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Antioch
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Teen with measles may have exposed other visitors at Disneyland Resort
Sonoma County to hold full-scale evacuation drill
Man arrested after multiple cars damaged during hit-and-run in SJ
San Francisco must now accept cash
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
Show More
Family says airline left young girl alone during layover at SFO
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family finds paper in Popeyes chicken tenders
More TOP STORIES News